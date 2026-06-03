Yanco Agricultural High School has qualified for the CHS Swan Shield AFL Knockout quarter finals in September.

The school took part in the Riverina finals of the Under 16s Swan Shield AFL knockout in Wagga Wagga at Robertson Oval.

The Swan Shield is a CHS statewide knockout.

The boys took on Corowa High School in their first game and got off to a flying start with YAHS 49 defeating Corowa 30.

Tom Shelton proved too strong up forward and Nick Arnold was outstanding across half back.

The second game was against Finley High School.

YAHS was defeated in this game 32 to 22. A goal in the last 30 seconds of the game by Tom Shelton meant that YAHS was still able to win their pool.

Seth Eastley and Dougal Gleeson had huge games.

YAHS played Billabong High School in one of the finals.

The winner of this game would progress to the CHS quarter finals in Wollongong in September.

Unfortunately, a student from BHS injured his leg early in the game and the game finished early.

YAHS was given the win.