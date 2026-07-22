From major sponsors to volunteers working behind the scenes, Narrandera’s Koala Festival is being made possible through the generous support of local businesses, organisations, volunteers and community groups.

Narrandera Shire Council extends its sincere thanks to all stakeholders whose support is helping bring this year’s festival to life.

Every contribution whether through financial sponsorship, donated equipment, professional services, technical expertise or volunteer time, plays an important role in making the festival possible.

Narrandera Shire mayor Cr Neville Kschenka said the festival reflected the strength of the partnerships that have supported koala conservation in Narrandera for decades.

“The Koala Festival is only possible because of the support we receive from our sponsors, volunteers and local community.

“Their generosity and commitment to help create an event that not only celebrates our koalas but also showcases everything that makes Narrandera a great place to visit,” Cr Kschenka said.

“Our koala conservation story has always been built on collaboration.

“From the koala translocation program in the 1970s to the annual Koala Count, now one of Australia’s longest-running citizen science monitoring programs.”

The 2026 Koala Festival will be held on 19 and 20 September, beginning on Saturday with the popular Town2Beach Run, Walk and Ride, before a full day of festivities at Brewery Flat Reserve.

Attendees can enjoy guided koala habitat tours, kayak adventures, bushwalks, expert talks, artisan markets, live entertainment, children’s activities and local food.

The festival concludes on Sunday with the annual Koala Count, inviting locals and visitors to help monitor Narrandera’s koala population.

Entries for the Town2Beach Run, Walk and Ride are now open. Please contact Bidgee Fitness Inc. for entry information.

Narrandera Shire Council gratefully acknowledges the generous support of this year’s festival sponsors and partners.

Major sponsors: Bendigo Community Bank Narrandera and District, Devlins Bridge Wind Farm, Iberdrola Australia, ProTen, Southern Cross Austereo.

Supporting sponsors: Narrandera Ex-Servicemen’s Club, Narrandera Business Chamber.

Community and In-Kind sponsors: G&S Skip Bins, Fusion Op-Shop, McGrath Real Estate and Coles Narrandera.