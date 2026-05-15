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Friday, 15.05.2026

Breaking news - Narrandera Argus

News

Landslide victory for Farley

Landslide victory for Farley
Landslide victory for Farley
Sport

Clean sweep for Eagles in RFL

Clean sweep for Eagles in RFL
Clean sweep for Eagles in RFL
News

Tribute sign honours dedicated community contributor at Narrandera Showground

Wayne “Skinny” Mathieson is remembered not only for his tireless efforts but also for his friendly nature and generosity
Narrandera Argus
Tribute sign honours dedicated community contributor at Narrandera Showground
Tribute sign honours dedicated community contributor at Narrandera Showground
News

Spirit FM 91.1 celebrates 21 wonderful years on air

Over the years, Spirit FM has built an impressive music library of more than 80,000 songs, catering to a wide range of tastes
Narrandera Argus
Spirit FM 91.1 celebrates 21 wonderful years on air
Spirit FM 91.1 celebrates 21 wonderful years on air
Sport

Narrandera girls through to state finals

Two victories mean the Narrandera girls now qualify for the Basketball NSW Schools Tournament State Championships
Narrandera Argus
Narrandera girls through to state finals
Narrandera girls through to state finals
News

Barellan Working Clydesdales book

The book is a story of horsepower and Aussie pride
Narrandera Argus
Barellan Working Clydesdales book
Barellan Working Clydesdales book

News

News

Elected Coalition to repeal Labor tax changes

Tax indexation, measured immigration and housing all key areas in Angus Taylor's budget reply.
Elected Coalition to repeal Labor tax changes
Elected Coalition to repeal Labor tax changes
News

Australia Post to deliver its 25 millionth Connection Postcard with Beyond Blue

Tragically, one farmer dies by suicide every 10 days
Narrandera Argus
Australia Post to deliver its 25 millionth Connection Postcard with Beyond Blue
Australia Post to deliver its 25 millionth Connection Postcard with Beyond Blue
News

Vinnies Winter Appeal launches as Australians cut back on basicsto stay housed

“For households with little or no savings buffer, it only takes one setback, like an illness, accident or job loss, to go from just getting by to going under"
Narrandera Argus
Vinnies Winter Appeal launches as Australians cut back on basicsto stay housed
Vinnies Winter Appeal launches as Australians cut back on basicsto stay housed
News

Grongy Pub – it’s an institution

This rural pub brings people together
Narrandera Argus
Grongy Pub – it’s an institution
Grongy Pub – it’s an institution
News

CWA of NSW endorses urgent action on critical road links and threats of compulsory land acquisition

When the conference closed more than 50 motions had been endorsed by delegates
Narrandera Argus
CWA of NSW endorses urgent action on critical road links and threats of compulsory land acquisition
CWA of NSW endorses urgent action on critical road links and threats of compulsory land acquisition
News

Man arrested after police chase, burnt-out vehicle found in Narrandera

A third vehicle was also recovered as part of the operation
Narrandera Argus
Man arrested after police chase, burnt-out vehicle found in Narrandera
Man arrested after police chase, burnt-out vehicle found in Narrandera
News

Police confirm identity after body found in nature reserve

Investigations under Strike Force Doberta remain ongoing and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Police confirm identity after body found in nature reserve
Police confirm identity after body found in nature reserve
News

Leading woman to seize best from South West REZs

Leading woman to seize best from South West REZs
Leading woman to seize best from South West REZs

Sport

Sport

Peter Bloomfield memorialised with premiership trophies

“Peter’s passing in 2023 was felt far and wide, as he was a colourful racing identity"
Narrandera Argus
Peter Bloomfield memorialised with premiership trophies
Peter Bloomfield memorialised with premiership trophies
Sport

Players reach milestone match

Lucy Litchfield joins the 100 club and Hallie Mimmo chalks up 50th game.
Players reach milestone match
Players reach milestone match
Sport

Sandgreen championship on 15 May

Sandgreen championship on 15 May
Sandgreen championship on 15 May
Sport

Lizards bounce back with a win

Lizards bounce back with a win
Lizards bounce back with a win
Sport

Dustin Dillon riding high

Dustin Dillon riding high
Dustin Dillon riding high
Sport

Seniors lose while teenage Eagles soar to victory

Back-to-back losses for Eagles' seniors and reserves.
Seniors lose while teenage Eagles soar to victory
Seniors lose while teenage Eagles soar to victory

Regional

News

Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters boosted by 142

The graduation is one of five planned by FRNSW this year
Narrandera Argus
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters boosted by 142
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters boosted by 142
News

Applications open for Essential Energy’s 2027 Graduate Program

Graduates will be supported through a dedicated development program, mentoring and buddy arrangements
Narrandera Argus
Applications open for Essential Energy’s 2027 Graduate Program
Applications open for Essential Energy’s 2027 Graduate Program
News

NSW Country Mayors honour past leaders

Narrandera Argus
NSW Country Mayors honour past leaders
NSW Country Mayors honour past leaders
News

Stand with our veterans and servicepersonnel this ANZAC Day

This year marks 111 years since Australian and New Zealand troops landed at Gallipoli
Narrandera Argus
Stand with our veterans and servicepersonnel this ANZAC Day
Stand with our veterans and servicepersonnel this ANZAC Day
News

$200 million commitment for Farrer

Healthcare built to last
Narrandera Argus
$200 million commitment for Farrer
$200 million commitment for Farrer
News

Nominations open for 2026 Riverina Volunteer of the Year

Now, more than ever, we need to shine a light on the positive impact of volunteering, particularly in areas like the Riverina
Narrandera Argus
Nominations open for 2026 Riverina Volunteer of the Year
Nominations open for 2026 Riverina Volunteer of the Year
News

Courageous woman who foughtfor MIA fruit growing industry

With falling sales of canned and dried fruits the industry was in crisis
Narrandera Argus
Courageous woman who foughtfor MIA fruit growing industry
Courageous woman who foughtfor MIA fruit growing industry
News

Riverina child abuse arrests mount as Leeton man charged in statewide police operation

The latest arrest comes amid a growing number of serious cases emerging across the Riverina
Narrandera Argus
Riverina child abuse arrests mount as Leeton man charged in statewide police operation
Riverina child abuse arrests mount as Leeton man charged in statewide police operation
News

Waters users face uncertainty as fuel crisis looks set to coincide with autumn harvest

Our growers need diesel to operate their farms
Narrandera Argus
Waters users face uncertainty as fuel crisis looks set to coincide with autumn harvest
Waters users face uncertainty as fuel crisis looks set to coincide with autumn harvest
News

Nats listen to water users as pressure rises

“This is not farmers versus the environment – it is farmers for the environment"
Narrandera Argus
Nats listen to water users as pressure rises
Nats listen to water users as pressure rises
News

Hope for agricultural shows

Narrandera Show Society has re-formed again
Narrandera Argus
Hope for agricultural shows
Hope for agricultural shows
News

All out effort to ensure Matong Swap Meet and Show and Shine success

This is a genuine community effort and a real source of pride for the area
Narrandera Argus
All out effort to ensure Matong Swap Meet and Show and Shine success
All out effort to ensure Matong Swap Meet and Show and Shine success

Opinion

Opinion

Farrer by-election campaign tests candidates

Opinion

Farley is the best bet for Narrandera

Opinion

Letter to the Editor

The risks we face today are the same risks every strong nation has always had to manage
David Dickson Farley

Community

News

Medical centre dream is alive

Councillor proposed to establish an Aboriginal Medical Centre in Narrandera.
Medical centre dream is alive
Medical centre dream is alive
News

Cad Factory team grows

Narrandera Argus
Cad Factory team grows
Cad Factory team grows
News

The Empty Grave of Jesus - Living as People of Joy

Narrandera Argus
The Empty Grave of Jesus - Living as People of Joy
The Empty Grave of Jesus - Living as People of Joy
News

Free pet health services coming to town

Owners are reminded that cats must be in carriers and dogs on leads.
Narrandera Argus
Free pet health services coming to town
Free pet health services coming to town

Rural

News

NSW Government to extend funding to the AgSkilled program

Narrandera Argus
NSW Government to extend funding to the AgSkilled program
NSW Government to extend funding to the AgSkilled program
News

Riverina’s Red and Blue Beetles good for farmers

It’s harmless for sure
Narrandera Argus
Riverina’s Red and Blue Beetles good for farmers
Riverina’s Red and Blue Beetles good for farmers
News

YAHS welcomes new P and C executive

The school is excited to welcome and thank the newly elected P&C executive
Narrandera Argus
YAHS welcomes new P and C executive
YAHS welcomes new P and C executive