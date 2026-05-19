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Tuesday, 19.05.2026
News
All News
Community
Events
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Regional
Rural
Sport
Sport
Classifieds
View Notices
Submit Notice
Real Estate
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About Us
Contact Us
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Social media
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Susbcribe
Sean Cunningham
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Fuel crisis doesn't deter rodders
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Daylight saving ends
Sport
Lions women losefinal game of season
Sport
Eagles win against Rovers butmiss out on women’s finals
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Reduction in usage costs for Western Riverina Choir
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People first promise from Independent candidate
Sport
Carpheads lose thriller final against Ardlethan-Barellan
News
Families and people first promises Farrer candidate
Sport
Swans defeat Narrandera Eagles AFL women
People and Lifestyle
There's more to St Patrick than first thought
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