Aaliyah Hawkins has launched a silver circle fundraiser to help support Narrandera baby Carter who has been diagnosed with Periorbital Cellutis, an infection in the tissue surrounding the eye.

Aaliyah’s nephew Carter woke up with a very swollen eye and was taken to the local emergency department, where they advised her to take him home and let him rest.

But trusting her mother’s instinct, she knew something still wasn’t right. She then contacted Wagga Base Hospital, who told her to bring him in immediately.

After spending the entire night in emergency, they were told that Carter has Periorbital Cellulitis – an infection in the tissue surrounding the eye.

Due to the seriousness of the infection, Carter has now been airlifted to Sydney for specialist treatment and surgery.

“This means both Aisha and Seb will be out of work for some time while they stay by Carter’s side during his treatment and recovery,” said Aaliyah.

To help ease some of the financial stress, she is running a $10 silver circle fundraiser offering a first prize of $250 and second prize of $150.

The remaining funds will go directly to Aisha, Seb, and Carter to help with expenses while they are away getting Carter the care he needs.

People can donate by transferring funds to:

Name: Aaliyah Hawkins BSB 670864, Account number 43229559, together with their name as the reference.