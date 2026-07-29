Narrandera Shire Council has voted to allocate $1200 from the Koala Regeneration Advisory Committee Internal Reserve to contribute towards committee members who attended the National Koala Conference in Port Macquarie, which takes place every three years.

At last week’s July meeting, councillors endorsed the funding to help the committee members expand their knowledge and skills through specialist training and a national conservation conference.

The conference was at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital and brought together researchers, wildlife carers, conservation practitioners and policy makers from across Australia.

Since the previous conference, significant advances have been made in koala conservation.

A report presented to the council stated that “advances in monitoring technology, progress in disease management, and bold initiatives in breeding and translocation are reshaping koala conservation”.

The conference gave participants access to the latest research, practical conservation techniques and networking opportunities that will assist the ongoing management of Narrandera’s koala population.

Its program was designed to bridge theoretical knowledge with on-the-ground care, provide aspiring wildlife rehabilitators with essential skills for koala rescue, handling and medical care.

Council said the training would strengthen local expertise and support improved rehabilitation outcomes for koalas requiring care in the Narrandera region.

Committee members Meg Rowlands and Jess Sheather attended the two-day Koala face-to-face training course at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital on 17 and 18 June.

The Koala Regeneration Advisory Committee encourages members to participate in professional development opportunities that support koala conservation and rehabilitation. The koala conference is held every three years at Port Macquarie.

Since the last national conference in 2023, knowledge of koalas and their habitats has deepened. Advances in monitoring technology, progress in disease management and bold initiatives in breeding and translocation are reshaping koala conservation.

Combined with tireless efforts in rehabilitation and grassroots action, this momentum set the stage for the National Koala Conference.

It brought together researchers, wildlife carers and practitioners, and policy makers to share these developments and cost only $350 for the conference registration fee.

Designed to bridge theoretical knowledge with on-the-ground care, this program provides aspiring wildlife rehabilitators with essential skills for koala rescue, handling, and medical care.