Narrandera Showground was the destination for many of the local NAIDOC Week events last Friday.

Narrandera’s NAIDOC Week celebrations brought the community together in a vibrant display of culture, connection and community spirit, with a large crowd gathering at the Showground for a day full of activities.

Many smiling faces enjoyed everything on offer, including being “glammed up” with shellac nails, browsing market stalls and creating beautiful artwork.

Narrandera Aboriginal Local Land Council CEO, Chris Simpson, hailed the event as a resounding success, with families, Elders and young people enjoying a welcoming atmosphere from start to finish.

There was no shortage of activities throughout the day, with many proving to be huge attractions, ensuring there was plenty of fun to keep children entertained.

“The day was a great success with a fantastic turnout from the community,” Mr Simpson said.

“It was wonderful to see so many people come together to celebrate NAIDOC Week.

“We had Aleesha Sergi from Beauty Avenue providing complimentary shellac nail painting for Elders, which was a huge hit.

“Dustin Wickey was kept busy doing temporary tattoos and hosting fun games and activities for the kids throughout the day.

“We also had a number of talented young local entrepreneurs also set up market stalls, showcasing and selling their products.”

Visitors browsed the displays, created artwork and contributed to a colourful handprint canvas, while children embraced the festivities with musical chairs and dance battles, adding to the laughter and excitement that echoed around the showground.

“The atmosphere was amazing from start to finish, with plenty of fun, laughter and community spirit,” Mr Simpson said.

“It was great to see families, Elders and young people all coming together to celebrate culture, connect with one another and enjoy everything the day had to offer.”

The celebration highlighted the importance of NAIDOC Week in recognising and celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, culture and achievements, while providing an opportunity for the wider community to come together.

Mr Simpson thanked the many volunteers, stallholders, performers, activity coordinators and everyone who worked behind the scenes to make the day possible.

“Their support, smiles and community spirit are what make days like today so special,” he said.

“Let’s continue to celebrate, honour and share our cultures, stories and communities, not just this week, but every day.”

There’s no doubt the laughter and excitement on show throughout the day made the NAIDOC Week a special occasion.