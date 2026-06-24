Narrandera Shire Council has voted to secure the future management of two of its major recreational facilities at last week’s June meeting.

The council accepted a tender from the Leisure and Recreation Group to operate the Lake Talbot Water Park and the Sports Stadium for the next five years, with the contract set to start in September.

Three tenders were received, and all were assessed as conforming. They were (in alphabetical order) C and K Aquatics, two Leisure and Recreation Group Pty Ltd, Leisuresafe Australia Pty Ltd.

The council’s decision followed an open tender process that closed on 13 May, with three compliant submissions received.

The tendered offer, excluding GST, was within Council’s budget of $2,264,277 and Leisure and Recreation Group Pty Ltd scored high in all evaluation criteria and reference check feedback was positive.

The tender assessment panel determined that the Leisure and Recreation Group provided the best value for money offer and scored the highest overall in the evaluation process, tendering the lowest combined lump sum offer, which is on budget.

Reference checks undertaken as part of the evaluation process returned positive feedback, with councils reporting satisfaction with the company’s management of their facilities.

A report presented to the council stated the Leisure and Recreation Group, which brings 16 years of experience managing regional aquatic and sporting facilities and currently operates six swimming pools across the Cootamundra, Cobar, Bland and Lachlan local government areas, would be a benefit to the local community.

The report stated the benefits the Leisure and Recreation Group would bring to the community included employing local people, having a community-minded mindset and value-added facilities with inflatable obstacle courses, triathlon events and swim classes from infants through to seniors.

While there was always some risk associated with engaging a new operator, those risks were reduced by selecting a contractor with established systems and extensive industry experience.

The lump sum amount was $2,198,611.00 (excl GST), in accordance with Section 55 of the Local Government Act 1993.

Three compliant tenders were received. The tender assessment panel determined that the successful group provided the best value for money offer and was the preferred tenderer.

Leisure and Recreation Group Pty Ltd scored the highest overall in the evaluation process and tendered the lowest combined lump sum offer, which is on budget. They performed strongly in the criteria of price and well in the criteria of experience, benefit to local community and value adding.

The contacted referees advised that they were pleased with the performance of Leisure and Recreation Group Pty Ltd in managing their facilities and that it had good relationships with councils, communities and swim clubs.

The business employs local people, is community-minded and has value-added to facilities with inflatable obstacle courses, triathlon events and swim classes from infants to seniors.

Contracts with Cowra, Cobar and Bland councils are long term and have been renewed. The contract with Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council commenced in November 2020 and provided evidence of Leisure and Recreation Group Pty Ltd’s ability to set up operations at a new pool facility and successfully manage to operate the existing sports stadium.

Key Lake Talbot Water Park lease management responsibilities include (but are not limited to) the following:

• Lessee to fully operate all equipment, buildings, ground and any other items associated with the facility and complex.

• To employ all persons required to operate the pool including all managerial, supervisory, general and other staff.

• To operate and keep clean and free flowing at its optimum efficiency the chemical feeders, chlorinator and filter treatment plant on the demised premises.

• To maintain all plant and equipment in the said premises except where a tradesperson or specialist is required.

• To maintain in a clean and tidy condition the toilets and change rooms to meet health standards and legislation.

• To maintain in a clean and tidy condition at all times the gardens and lawns upon the premises and surround areas.

• To provide at Lessee’s own expense all tools, mowers, edges and whipper snippers which are required for maintenance of gardens and lawns.

• To supply day to day materials necessary for cleaning the pool complex.

• To ensure that all pools are supervised, managed and operated by persons appropriately qualified and trained to at least the following qualifications, as prescribed in the Royal Life Saving Guidelines.

• To maintain the pool water at all times so as to comply with the Department of Health’s legislations and standards for public swimming pools, including the Departments Public Swimming Pool and Spa Pool Advisory Document.

• As per the Public Swimming Pool and Spa Pool Advisory Document from the NSW Department of Health, to keep testing records and make available to the Lessor’s representative the log sheets for inspection during business hours and to furnish such sheets to the Lessor at the time of furnishing monthly returns.

• To operate the kiosk contained within the complex for the sale of food or drinks to patrons of the complex and to receive all monies from the kiosk, provide and maintain at his own expense all counters, shelves and refrigeration and other plant and equipment for the purpose and produce a certificate of reconciliation to the Lessor at the termination of the swimming season. Kiosks must comply with the Food Standards Code administered by the NSW Food Authority and local authorities.

• Open the public swimming season from the first Saturday of September/October school holidays, but no later than the first Saturday in October, until Easter Monday.

• During the swimming season provide all reporting as specified in the contract.

• To keep and maintain a written record of admissions to the pool and of all income and such record shall be forwarded each month during the then current swimming season to the Principal’s Representative.

• To ensure suitable and responsible and qualified persons shall maintain and keep maintained at all times the lifesaving and first aid equipment provided by the Lessee.

• To indemnify the Lessor in respect of any claim that may arise out of the Lessee’s use and/or occupation of the area.

• To prepare the pool facilities prior to the commencement of each swimming season and occupation of the pool. Such works shall include testing for pool chlorine and pH levels and the maintenance of the grounds.

• To maintain all plant and equipment during the winter shut-down period.

• To pay for the electricity usage for the kiosk and residence.

• To supply and pay all charges for gas, telephone, internet, pool chemicals or other services supplied to the lease or consumed in the or on the premises, by the lessee.

• To keep and maintain a written record of maintenance activities completed, problems encountered, repairs/remedial actions required. Key management of the sports stadium responsibilities include (but are not limited to) the following:

• Provide suitably qualified and trained staff to operate the stadium.

• Foster positive relationships with all user groups.

• Manage the day-to-day operations of the stadium.

• Coordinate opening and closing of the facility.

• Pre-opening (daily) - inspect entire facility for safety hazards.

• Sweep indoor courts (dust removal and slip prevention).

• Maintain outdoor courts in a safe, playable condition - blow outdoor courts (dust removal and slip prevention) rotate dual purpose netball hoop and backboard after matches.

• Check and clean toilets and change rooms; foyer and entrance areas.

• Empty bins (internal and external if required).

• Restock consumables.

• Ensure all areas are accessible, functional, and fit for purpose.

• Oversee use of courts, equipment, and shared spaces.

• Maintain an annual operational plan aligned with Council objectives.

• Manage bookings via Bookable.

• Coordinate all user group allocations.

• Maximise facility utilisation across peak and off-peak periods.

• Maintain accurate booking records and usage data.

• Use historical booking data (to be provided) for future planning.

• Collect and manage all fees and charges associated with stadium use.

• Maintain accurate financial records and reporting systems.

• Identify opportunities to improve revenue and cost efficiency.

• Operate the kiosk during events and peak usage periods.

• Provide appropriate staffing, stock control, and food safety compliance.