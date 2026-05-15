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Friday, 15.05.2026
News
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Events
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Regional
Rural
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Submit Notice
Real Estate
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Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Farrer by-election campaign tests candidates
Opinion
Farley is the best bet for Narrandera
Opinion
Letter to the Editor
The risks we face today are the same risks every strong nation has always had to manage
News
Water policy innovation has no ceiling – but misaligned water policy has consequences
Letter to the Editor
News
Opposition at the crossroads following leader change
Ley has been an active local regional member and held her Farrer electorate for 25 years
Opinion
Murray-Darling Basin Plan
Letter to the Editor
Sport
Concerns about lack of shade at sports facilities
Some sporting arenas still lack ample shade, whether it be natural or artificial
Opinion
Murray Darling BasinPlan - four realities
Letter to the Editor
Read more
Top stories
1.
Landslide victory for Farley
2.
Grongy Pub – it’s an institution
3.
Tribute sign honours dedicated community contributor at Narrandera Showground
4.
Barellan Working Clydesdales book
5.
Riverina’s Red and Blue Beetles good for farmers