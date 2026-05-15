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Friday, 15.05.2026
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Rural
Rural
News
NSW Government to extend funding to the AgSkilled program
News
Riverina’s Red and Blue Beetles good for farmers
News
YAHS welcomes new P and C executive
The school is excited to welcome and thank the newly elected P&C executive
News
Sheep producers reap the benefits of smaller sale numbers
It was only a fairly small yarding of 2200 ewes
News
Yanco Ag students impressat sheep and cattle show
The day kicked off with Junior Cattle Judging
News
Southern beef and lamb schoolto enhance rural knowledge
There was a mix of morning lectures and afternoon workshops
News
Farmers welcome focus on water management
The Basin Plan has let down farmers and communities
News
Murray-Darling Basin Authority hands downdiscussion paper ahead of first review in 14 years
More than three million people rely on water from the Murray-Darling Basin
Read more
Top stories
1.
Landslide victory for Farley
2.
Grongy Pub – it’s an institution
3.
Tribute sign honours dedicated community contributor at Narrandera Showground
4.
Barellan Working Clydesdales book
5.
Riverina’s Red and Blue Beetles good for farmers