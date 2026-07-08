Temora Aviation Museum has announced that the Aircraft Showcase scheduled for 19 September will not proceed.

Over recent months, the museum has been reviewing its future operating model and the framework required to safely and successfully deliver aviation events.

While considerable work has been undertaken, it has become clear that more time is required before those arrangements can be finalised.

As a result, the difficult decision has been made not to proceed with the September Aircraft Showcase.

Temora Aviation Museum chief executive officer Peter Harper said the decision was disappointing but necessary.

“We know this news will be disappointing for many people who were looking forward to attending the event, and we share that disappointment.

“Safety has always been our highest priority. After carefully reviewing the requirements to conduct the event, it became clear that the operational arrangements necessary to conduct the air display component of the event cannot be established in the available timeframe.

“Rather than compromise on the standards expected of an aviation event at Temora, we have made the responsible decision not to proceed.

“While the September event will not go ahead, our focus remains on ensuring the long-term sustainability of the museum and preserving the nationally significant aviation heritage collection entrusted to our care.”

Temora Aviation Museum sincerely thanks its volunteers, supporters, exhibitors and the wider community for their continued understanding and support during this period of transition.

For anyone who had already pre-purchased tickets for this event, they will receive a full refund.

Further information regarding future aviation events will be provided should circumstances change.