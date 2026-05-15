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Friday, 15.05.2026
News
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Community
Events
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Regional
Rural
Sport
Sport
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View Notices
Submit Notice
Real Estate
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About Us
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Real Estate
Real Estate
Real Estate
Regional home values are rising fastest in 3 years
Real Estate
Head turners: the regional homes that have taken out the top building awards
Real Estate
RBA holds cash rate as home values heat up
Real Estate
Yes in my backyard: how granny flats could help solve the housing crisis
Real Estate
'Automatic' approvals to cut red tape on townhouse builds
Real Estate
The secret auction hacks you need to know before bidding this spring
Real Estate
What Melbourne's "affordable" housing market can teach the rest of Australia
Real Estate
Holy history: 6 charming former churches for sale around Australia
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Landslide victory for Farley
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