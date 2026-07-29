Ganmain Grong Grong Grong Matong player Charlie Brooker will celebrate a special milestone as she takes to the court this weekend for her 50th club game with the club.

Charlie made her A Grade debut at just 15 years of age and has been a strong player of the Lions ever since.

Now a key player in the A Reserve side, she continues to show her commitment, determination and team-first attitude every time she steps onto the court.

A strong and reliable shooter, Charlie is also more than happy to do whatever the team needs, seamlessly slotting in around the court.