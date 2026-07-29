Narrandera Golf Club women’s Golf Maranoa Cup winners were Jan Hoare and Judy Heckendorf with plus 9.

Runners-up were Mary Phillips and Dot Bliss plus 7.

NTP second: Jan Hoare

Drive ‘n Chip: Karen Grant.

Joe Hopwood won the men’s competition with 38 points, followed by Dave Diggelmann 37.

Balls to 36 countback.

Pro Pin 2nd: M Ivanoff.

NTP 13th: M Madden.

Saturday 25 July:

Men’s competition Lethbridge Memorial winner was young Braxton Ivanoff.

Daily event winner was also Braxton plus 1 and the runner-up Arne Vrieling.

Pro Pin 2nd: Kevin Metcalf

NTP 5th: John Prior

NTP 13th: Terry Tricket

Drive’n Chip: Paul Little

Women’s competition was won by Judy Heckendorf 34 and runner-up Lynne Martin 31 points.