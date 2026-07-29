PHOTO
Golf clubs and golf balls on a green lawn in a beautiful golf course with morning sunshine.
Narrandera Golf Club women’s Golf Maranoa Cup winners were Jan Hoare and Judy Heckendorf with plus 9.
Runners-up were Mary Phillips and Dot Bliss plus 7.
NTP second: Jan Hoare
Drive ‘n Chip: Karen Grant.
Joe Hopwood won the men’s competition with 38 points, followed by Dave Diggelmann 37.
Balls to 36 countback.
Pro Pin 2nd: M Ivanoff.
NTP 13th: M Madden.
Saturday 25 July:
Men’s competition Lethbridge Memorial winner was young Braxton Ivanoff.
Daily event winner was also Braxton plus 1 and the runner-up Arne Vrieling.
Pro Pin 2nd: Kevin Metcalf
NTP 5th: John Prior
NTP 13th: Terry Tricket
Drive’n Chip: Paul Little
Women’s competition was won by Judy Heckendorf 34 and runner-up Lynne Martin 31 points.