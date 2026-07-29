Narrandera Little Athletics Club has won the SW Athletics Regional Centre of the Year Award at the NSW Athletic annual awards dinner and conference in Orange on 18 and 19 July.

Narrandera was nominated by fellow Riverina Club Finley Little Athletics and Western Riverina Zone Coordinator Pat Kelly.

Kelly said that Narrandera Little Athletics Club was a standout example of growth, resilience and community spirit in regional athletics.

The club had only around 15 athletes five years ago. Through dedication, strong volunteer support and a focus on creating opportunities for local families, membership has steadily grown and the club has developed into a thriving athletics community.

A major achievement has been the improvement of facilities through community sponsorship and local assistance, allowing upgrades to the long jump and throwing areas.

These improvements have created a safer and more enjoyable experience for athletes while strengthening the club’s ability to host events.

This year, Narrandera Little Athletics achieved another milestone by hosting its first gala day in more than 20 years.

With support from the wider Riverina athletics community through officials and equipment, the event was a tremendous success and attracted entries from across regional New South Wales, Sydney and Victoria, headed up by then president Leisa Whiteman and her hard-working committee.

Leisa was a finalist in the Administrator of the Year last season.

Narrandera Little Athletics Club continues to prove that small regional centres can achieve remarkable outcomes through passion, partnerships and community commitment.

With two other finalists from Riverina clubs in different categories this year, athletics is growing strong.