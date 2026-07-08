The Bryce Simpson Memorial Artwork was created in loving memory of Bryce, a proud Wiradjuri Warrior of the Narrungdera Clan, whose spirit continues to live on through his family, culture and community.

Every element woven throughout this design tells a part of Bryce’s story and represents the people who continue to carry his memory every day.

At the centre of the jersey are two handprints that symbolise the unbreakable bond Bryce shared with his sisters.

The pink handprint belongs to his twin sister Tegan, reaching out through the bullroarer, forever calling for her twin brother.

Beside it, the black handprint represents his older sister Cara wth whom he shared a bond built on unconditional love, loyalty and protection.

The black and brown handprints below represent the hands of Bryce’s parents, Melissa and Brian - the hands that raised him, guided him and loved him unconditionally.

Above Bryce’s portrait is the handprint of his big brother and best mate Todd, symbolising a friendship built on loyalty, laughter and countless unforgettable memories that will live on forever.

The handprint on the upper right chest belongs to his eldest brother Mundarra, who was more than just a brother to Bryce as he was someone he admired, respected and aspired to be like.

Bryce looked up to Mundarra throughout his life, drawing strength from his guidance, wisdom and quiet leadership.

The Gugaa (Goanna) proudly featured throughout the artwork represents the family’s Wiradjuri totem, symbolising identity, strength, protection and an enduring connection to Country.

The meeting places and the line of U-shaped figures represent the men of Bryce’s family, standing together as one. They symbolise the strength of family, the stories shared and the everlasting love they continue to hold for Bryce.

This artwork is more than a jersey – it is a story of family, culture, love and remembrance and ensures Bryce continues to walk beside players at every game, every gathering and every journey.