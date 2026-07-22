Bhullar Group, a leading 100 per cent Australian-owned structural steel manufacturing specialist, has successfully manufactured, delivered, and supplied heavy rail bridge girders for the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) network, arriving safely at their final destination at the Denman Yard in New South Wales.

Bhullar Group originally secured this prestigious project prior to relocating their manufacturing operations to Narrandera.

Despite facing subsequent facility construction delays and widespread regional manpower challenges, the resilient Bhullar team successfully established temporary facilities on-site to complete the fabrication work.

Under these makeshift operational conditions, the team not only managed to finish the massive girders in Narrandera but also achieved a flawless 100 per cent weld testing pass rate, fully meeting the stringent fatigue category welding code required for heavy-haul rail infrastructure.

This major milestone stands as a true testament to Bhullar Group’s deep-rooted commitment to local manufacturing and premium workmanship, as well as their ongoing mission to build capacity and drive sovereign manufacturing capabilities across regional Australia.

Demonstrating a strong commitment to sovereign capability and regional growth, the massive bridge girders were completely manufactured from 100 per cent locally sourced Australian steel and entirely painted on-site using the temporary setups at the new Narrandera facility before embarking on the long-haul journey to the Upper Hunter region.

Engineering and logistics metrics for each individual girder include:

• Weight: 30 tonnes

• Length: 34 metres

• Height: 2.5 metres

Due to the monumental dimensions of the structural components, specialised heavy transport equipment and an official oversize permit were required to safely navigate and move the 34-metre loads from the Red Hill Industrial Estate workshop all the way to the designated ARTC project site at Denman Yard.

“We are incredibly proud to see major transport infrastructure components for the national rail network being built right here in regional New South Wales,” said Michael Bhullar.

“Overcoming facility setup delays and labour constraints to achieve a perfect 100 per cent weld testing rate using temporary facilities is a testament to the dedication of our Narrandera workforce.

“This delivery proves that regional Australia is untapped to deliver world class sovereign engineering, benefitting local communities in greater Riverina.”

The newly built, multi-million-dollar Narrandera workshop features automated manufacturing lines and is due to be fully operational by the end of August.

Once complete, it is designed to scale up production for national civil engineering, renewable energy, and heavy transport infrastructure projects.