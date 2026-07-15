Farmers and landholders across regional NSW can now access free and independent dispute resolution through the Energy & Water Ombudsman NSW (EWON).

From 1 July, customers of NSW’s five statutory irrigation corporations including Coleambally Irrigation Co-operative, Jemalong Irrigation, Murray Irrigation, Murrumbidgee Irrigation, and Western Murray Irrigation, can lodge complaints with EWON for independent review at no cost.

This includes complaints relating to water supply and service delivery, including:

• Supply interruptions or delivery issues

• Billing and charges

• Customer service and complaint handling

• Metering disputes

• Infrastructure impacts on customers or neighboring landholders.

The service provides irrigation customers with the same independent complaints pathway already available to other water and energy consumers across NSW, strengthening accountability and customer protection across the sector.

The expansion is enabled by the Water Management Amendment (Water Access Licence Register Reform) Act 2024, which requires irrigation corporations to be members of a dispute resolution organisation.

For matters outside its jurisdiction, EWON will refer customers to the most appropriate organisation to assist through its “no wrong door” referral service.

EWON is a trusted and independent body that has provided dispute resolution services to NSW customers for more than 25 years. Last financial year the scheme managed 27,588 complaints across the energy and water sectors.

It operates independently of government and industry and is not a consumer advocacy body.

“Expanding EWON’s role will help strengthen trust, accountability and confidence in how water is managed and delivered across regional NSW,” said Energy & Water Ombudsman, Janine Young.

“Expanding our jurisdiction to include irrigation complaints ensures that customers in rural NSW have access to a fair, independent dispute resolution process, reflecting our commitment to improving consumer outcomes across essential services.”

“Whether customers are facing billing issues, service complaints, or concerns about water access, affordability or land access, they will be able to come to EWON for trusted and independent advice or dispute resolution to reach a fair and impartial outcome.”

Minister for Water, Rose Jackson said:

“Independent dispute resolution plays a critical role in ensuring irrigation services are delivered fairly, particularly in regional communities where water is so vital to livelihoods and production.”

“For farmers and landholders, that independence provides confidence that issues can be raised and resolved in a structured, impartial way, giving regional water users the same level of trust in complaint handling that already exists in other essential service sectors.”