The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has unveiled Aboriginal artwork on the Hanwood Rural Fire Brigade’s firefighting truck, with the design celebrating the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area’s (MIA) connection to Country and the volunteers who serve it.

Created by local Wiradjuri woman, artist and Hanwood Brigade member Natalie Smith, the artwork reflects the district’s landscape, communities and shared history.

MIA district manager, Superintendent Scott Connor, said the project recognised the valuable contribution Aboriginal members make to the Service.

“It is especially meaningful that this artwork was created by one of our own volunteers,” Superintendent Connor said.

“An RFS member for more than a decade, Natalie has captured the spirit of the MIA District in a design the brigade and local community can be proud of.

“Wherever this tanker responds, it will showcase local Aboriginal culture while reflecting the enduring relationship between the brigade and the area it looks after.”

Ms Smith said the artwork, Walumali Ngurambang – Protecting Community, reflects the Griffith community, the MIA District and the surrounding towns and villages.

“Within the artwork, the central meeting place represents our community, while the surrounding connections that bring us together,” Ms Smith said.

“It also acknowledges the strength of our ancestors and the importance of building understanding through shared service.”

With 27 volunteer members, Hanwood Rural Fire Brigade is one of 68 brigades in the MIA District.

The project forms part of a broader effort to deepen cultural understanding and inclusion across the Service.