David Farley survived an explosive debut Canberra press conference days after being proclaimed One Nation’s first member elected to the federal lower house.

What started as a routine discussion of reactions to the federal budget devolved into a high-octane exchange over multiple conspiracy theories allegedly being peddled by One Nation politicians and supporters.

A gaggle of some 30 journalists and camera crew descended on the Mural Hall in Parliament House to hear the soon-to-be member for Farrer, who was flanked by One Nation’s entire four-strong parliamentary contingent.

Things devolved when Pauline Hanson refused to condemn a party volunteer in the recent by-election who shared social media posts supporting cop-killer

Dezi Freeman and neo-Nazi ­Thomas Sewell.

“He was invited there, he was a volunteer, it was a night of celebration,” Senator Hanson said.

“I do not condone violence of any type or bullying.”

Allan Beale had previously shared a Facebook post supporting Freeman that read: “Will the injured police officer ever be allowed to tell his story, or maybe he doesn’t even exist?” deeming the sentiment something “for all to consider.”

At One Nation’s victory party Mr Beale received handshakes, hugs and praises from party elders including Mr Farley, Senator Hanson and Barnaby Joyce.

The volunteer had already made news in the lead-up to the Farrer by-election after being filmed trying to grab Liberal senator James Patterson’s phone out of his hand in a testy street altercation.

In comments on a post relating to Victorian neo-Nazi leader Thomas Sewell, Mr Beale also praised the former National Socialist Network leader for pushing back against pro-Palestinian protesters.

“Back in my military days we would have certainly been more aggressive in ensuring long term injuries were imparted,” Mr Beale said of the demonstrators.

Reporters also quizzed Senator Malcolm Roberts on comments suggesting the Bondi massacre had been staged.

In an interview with comedian Lisa Jane Spencer on 1 May, when asked if the shooting was a false flag, Senator Roberts replied: “I haven’t got the evidence. I doubt whether it’s a false flag.”

“I’m not ruling it out – you’ll notice that,” he said.

Senator Roberts called the notion “an absurd proposition”, but seemed to double down on his obfuscation on Wednesday.

“I reinforce the fact that I make decisions based on data,” he said.