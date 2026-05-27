Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) is welcoming Emma Field as its new Chief Executive.

Ms Field is currently MLHD’s Executive Director Service Delivery and has more than two decades of experience in health.

Ms Field will now lead more than 5000 staff members and oversee two base hospitals, eight district hospitals, two community hospitals, 19 multipurpose services, one dedicated mental health inpatient facility, 12 community health centres, two Mercy Care public hospitals, one brain injury rehabilitation service, and a range of community-based services.

Throughout her career, Ms Field has demonstrated her commitment to high quality, safe, and person-centred care.

She has led significant system reform across the District, including:

• the establishment of the Health Emergency Operations Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic

• implementation of the Voluntary Assisted Dying program

• establishing the Murrumbidgee Paediatric Collective and virtual care strategies

• The development of innovative collaborative commissioning models of care with

MLHD’s close partner, the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network.

MLHD board chair Adrian Lindner said he was delighted to welcome Ms Field to the role.

“Ms Field brings a wealth of experience in healthcare to her new role,” Mr Lindner said.

“The Board is looking forward to working with Ms Field as she continues to work with our staff, communities and partners across our District and continues to

build the relationships that will allow

this to happen.

“Emma brings a strong relationship style to the role, which will strengthen and build our community and strategic partner alliances.”

Ms Field, who is a psychologist, said her new role was both a privilege and a responsibility.

“I am committed to being visible, to listening, to communicating openly and to making decisions in the best interests of the MLHD and the communities we serve,” Ms Field said.

Mr Lindner and Ms Field paid tribute to Carla Bailey, thanking her for the leadership she provided while acting as Interim Chief Executive. Ms Bailey was appointed Interim Chief

Executive in February this year, after the retirement of former Chief Executive Jill Ludford, who left after 11 years in the role.