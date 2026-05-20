The first group of Narrandera High School students has participated in the first workshop of the Be A Health Hero Program in Wagga Wagga.

With the second group session coming up on 2 and 3 June, the Year 10 students attend these two-day workshops at both Charles Sturt University and at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital.

The highly successful program called ‘Be A Health Hero’ is organised and funded by the Regional Industries Education Partnership Officer Stacey Suidgeest in partnership with MLHD staff, CSU Staff and Three

Rivers Health.

This unique program enables students to explore all aspects of health careers and provide hands on practical experience in the areas of Nursing, Allied Health and Medicine.

The workshops are held at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital

and Charles Sturt University Wagga campus.

As you can see, our students had an amazing two days talking to Health professionals, CSU lecturers, Interns and Health Students as well as participating in hands on workshops both at CSU and at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital where staff were incredibly generous with their time and support in providing students real-world healthcare scenarios and practical activities to gain in-depth insight into the many and varied health careers. We cannot wait for our second group of students to attend in June.