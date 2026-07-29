It was a huge weekend of celebrations in Australian Football League matches across the Riverina, with players reaching incredible milestones both on the field and court.

Mel Savage from Narrandera Imperial Football - Netball Senior and Junior Club celebrated her 100th club game.

After progressing through the Eagles’ Junior program, Mel has become a valued senior player whose enthusiasm, encouragement and team first attitude are admired by teammates.

Barellan Two Blues Shaun Bourchier marked his 200th game.

A junior and senior premiership player, Shaun’s journey has been built on hard work, commitment and an unwavering love for his hometown Club.

Caitlin Kelly from Marrar Football and Netball Club Inc celebrated her 150th game.

Over the past nine years, Caitlin has become an integral part of Bombers, with her dedication on and off the court making a lasting impact.

Griffith Swans FNC Jack Rowston played his 100th Senior game. Since making his debut in 2016, Jack has earned a Best and Fairest, captained the Senior side and now leads as First Grade Head Coach, leaving a lasting impact on the Club.

At The Rock Yerong Creek Football Netball Club, Kasey Rushby reached her 100th game, while Andie Pieper celebrated her 150th game.

Both have proudly worn the black and white from their junior netball through to seniors, becoming loyal and valued members of the Magpie family.

Joe Morton at Temora Kangaroos played his 100th senior game.

A local junior who progressed through the ranks, Joe’s commitment, leadership and loyalty have made him a respected figure at the club.

Teagan Townsend from Leeton Whitton Football Netball Club Junior and Senior Club celebrated her 150th club game, while Bree McDonell reached her 100th club game.

Teagan has represented the Crows across multiple senior grades with outstanding commitment, while Bree continues to be a consistent performer and mentor to younger players.