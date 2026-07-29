Narrandera Lizards Senior Rugby League Football Club Ladies Day Auction was a huge success thanks to the incredible support of the community.

From the proceeds of the auction, they were able to make the following donations:

• Bidgee Fitness – $200

• Rotary – $200

• SACC Centre – $500

• AHIMS – $500

The organisers extended thanks to everyone who attended, donated, bid on auction items, and helped make the day such a success.

This generosity allowed the group to support these amazing local organisations.