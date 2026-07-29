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Narrandera Lizards Senior Rugby League Football Club Ladies Day Auction was a huge success thanks to the incredible support of the community.
From the proceeds of the auction, they were able to make the following donations:
• Bidgee Fitness – $200
• Rotary – $200
• SACC Centre – $500
• AHIMS – $500
The organisers extended thanks to everyone who attended, donated, bid on auction items, and helped make the day such a success.
This generosity allowed the group to support these amazing local organisations.