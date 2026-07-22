The GWS Giants Academy Under 16 boys have been crowned this year’s AFL National Development Championships – Division 2 National Champions.

The Giants completed an undefeated campaign, opening with a 10.16 (76) to 8.7 (55) victory over the Sydney Swans Academy in Canberra before heading to the Gold Coast.

They then defeated Tasmania 13.9 (87) to 6.8 (44), booking their spot in the championship decider.

It was a highly skilful and exciting contest, with the Giants eventually proving too strong, running out 10.12 (72) to 9.3 (57) winners to claim the Division 2 National Championship.

This is the first Giants Academy team to ever win the Division 2 National Championship.

Hayden Gardiner starred throughout the championships, playing as a mid-forward and making a huge impact across the tournament being named in the best players on two occasions.

Scott “Scooter” Crozier was also a massive part of the successful program as assistant coach and overseeing the Giants’ forward line throughout the championships.

To represent the academy on the national stage is a tremendous achievement and to finish as undefeated national champions makes it even more special.