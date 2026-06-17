The Narrandera Lizards’ reserve team remains on top of the Group 20 rugby league ladder following a 40-12 win against the Tullibigeal Lake Cargelligo United Sharks last Sunday.

In their home game at Narrandera Sportsground, the Lizards produced a ruthless performance during the seven tries to three victory.

The Lizards’ fullback Deakin Bright lived up to his name, shining during the game as he crossed for two tries.

The leading try scorer for the Lizards, Bright has notched five tries for the season.

The other Lizards’ try scorers included one each for five-eighth Kaijen Johnson, hooker John Ingram, halfback Michael Salafia, prop Shayne Nayden and centre Jeremy Hampton.

Winger Matari Johnson had his shooting boots on, successfully kicking six from seven conversion attempts.

The Lizards have amassed 260 points to be the best attacking outfit in the league.

The Lizards will face an away game against the Leeton Galloping Greens on Sunday at Leeton Oval.