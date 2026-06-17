Narrandera Shire Council has welcomed a major $7.6 million funding announcement through the NSW Sustainable Communities Program, paving the way for the progression of the Narrandera Red Hill Industrial Estate - Enabling Infrastructure project.

The NSW Sustainable Communities Program is funded by the Australian government and delivered by the NSW government.

The Red Hill Industrial Estate project will deliver essential infrastructure for 14 new fully serviced lots, including water, electricity, roads, telecommunications, and a new reticulated-sewer connection to unlock major industrial development opportunities within Narrandera’s Industrial Estate.

The Federal Minister for the Environment and Water, Murray Watt said the Albanese government is backing communities in the southern Murray-Darling Basin with targeted investment to create jobs, stimulate growth, and strengthen long-term resilience.

“The science tells us that we need to recover water to secure the long-term environmental health of the Murray-Darling Basin and the jobs and communities that rely on it,” minister Watt said.

“In delivering a healthy river system, we need to support communities to adjust, which is why we’re delivering $160 million for NSW Basin communities to go towards important projects like this one.”

Minister for Agriculture and Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said the funding for the Red Hill Industrial Estate project will help drive the next phase of growth across the Murray-Darling Basin.

“The projects announced this week through the NSW Sustainable Communities Program, alongside the new Business and Industry Round, are about seeing real work roll out across the Murray-Darling and the opportunities that come with it,” Ms Moriarty said.

“These investments are about backing local businesses, supporting regional jobs and building stronger, more sustainable communities for the future.

“While the NSW government remains opposed to water buybacks, our focus is on making sure regional communities are in the best possible position to take advantage of what’s in front of them.”

Narrandera Shire mayor Cr Neville Kschenka said the funding outcome represented a major milestone for Narrandera’s future.

“This is an incredibly significant announcement for our community and for the future of industry in Narrandera Shire,” Cr Kschenka said.

“The progression of Red Hill Industrial Estate into next stage two creates significant opportunity for jobs, investment attraction, existing business expansion and access to critical telecommunications, and long-term economic growth for our community and the Riverina.”

Cr Kschenka said the development would strengthen Narrandera’s role as a strategic regional centre with direct access to major freight, transport and agricultural networks. Utilising the junction of the Sturt and Newell Highways - providing direct connectivity to Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane.”

“This project is about creating opportunities for local businesses, supporting workforce growth and ensuring our region remains strong, competitive and prosperous into the future.”

Narrandera Shire Council general manager Tim Coote said the investment reinforced confidence in Narrandera’s economic future and recognised the strategic planning undertaken by Council to position the region for growth.

“This funding is a strong endorsement of Narrandera’s long-term economic vision, and the strategic work council has undertaken to unlock industrial growth opportunities,” Mr Coote said.

“Red Hill Industrial Estate has the potential to attract nationally significant industry investment, strengthen our manufacturing capability and support sustainable employment growth across a range of sectors.”

“Importantly, this investment delivers enabling infrastructure that will support industry expansion, create confidence for investors and generate economic benefits that will flow throughout the region for many years to come.”

The Red Hill Industrial Estate has already attracted significant investor interest in recent years, including advanced manufacturing and modular construction projects expected to deliver substantial employment and economic benefits.

Additionally, Narrandera Shire Council is encouraging local businesses to apply for funding through the $50 million Business and Industry round of grants, with applications open 10 June at 12pm and close 3 August at 12pm.

This funding will provide grants between $100,000 to $5 million for projects that improve business and industry sustainability, retain and create local jobs and provide long-lasting benefits and economic growth for local communities.