Narrandera sportsman Kabe Flanagan has been selected to trial for the NSW All Schools 15 Years and Under Australian Football Championships after a two-day trial in Wagga earlier this month.

Kabe will now head to Albury at the end of the month chasing a spot in the NSW AFL State Team – an outstanding achievement and a reward for all the hard work he continues to put into the sport.

Other Narrandera sportsmen Max Smith, Knox Richens and Tom Pendergast have been in Sydney this week competing at the NSWCHSS AFL Carnival representing the South West Riverina.

The boys trialled for selection in the next phase to get to the NSW AFL Under 14s team.