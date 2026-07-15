A total of 44 drivers have been caught driving without a valid licence during a five-day Traffic and Highway Patrol road safety blitz coordinated by the Traffic South Command.

Operation Spoiler ran between Monday (6 July), and Friday (10 July), targeting drivers throughout the Traffic South Command area, within Central Metropolitan and Southern Regions.

More than 2800 RBTs were conducted with six testing positive; however, licence checks conducted concurrently revealed 44 people were driving or riding without a valid licence.

Of those charged, 10 were for drive while unlicenced, 11 for drive while licence disqualified, two for drive while licence cancelled, and 21 for drive while licence suspended.

Other outcomes from the operation include:

• 73 traffic charges (including 10 drive while unlicenced, 11 drive while disqualified, two drive while licence cancelled, and 21 drive while suspended)

• 255 roadside drug tests conducted

• 57 positive drug results (16 cannabis, seven cocaine, 22 methamphetamine, 12 multiple result)

• 2845 random breath tests conducted

• Six PCA offences (three low-range, two mid-range, and one high-range)

• Seven person searches were conducted

• Eight vehicle searches conducted

• One move-on direction issued

• 512 infringement notices were issued

• 23 defect notices, and

• 37 defect infringements.

During the five-day blitz, 100 officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command as well as general duties officers were deployed, utilising 50 Highway Patrol vehicles and RBT buses.

Operation Spoiler is a high-profile pro-active police operation aimed to prevent, disrupt and respond to dangerous driving practices, recidivist traffic offenders, vehicle and driver compliance.

The operation incorporates high profile and intelligence-driven deployments on major and local roads.

Operations will continue to be run throughout the year.