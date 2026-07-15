The Narrandera Lizards’ reserve team has opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Group 20 rugby league ladder with just five games remaining in the regular competition rounds.

The Lizards defeated the Griffith Black and Whites 22-12 in their home game at Narrandera Sportsground, while the second-placed Yenda Blueheelers lost 32-17 to the Yanco Wamoon Hawks and the third-placed Griffith Waratah Tigers were beaten 24-10 by the Darlington Point Coleambally Roosters.

Sunday’s four tries to two victory for the Lizards was their 10th straight win.

Winger Ashley Reavley, centre Jeremy Hampton, interchange player Malek Afuamua and centre Deakin Bright were the Lizards’ try scorers.

Five-eighth Gary Ingram successfully kicked three from four conversion attempts.

This season, on average, the Lizards have scored 26 points per game, while conceding 11 points each game and continue to have the best defensive and attacking records in the league.

The club celebrated the victory after the game as part of its 40-year reunion for the first grade and Under 16, 1986 premiership-winning teams.

In Round 14 on Sunday, the Lizards will have an away game against the Roosters at the Coleambally Sportsground on Sunday at 12.45pm.