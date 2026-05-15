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Friday, 15.05.2026
News
All News
Community
Events
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Regional
Rural
Sport
Sport
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View Notices
Submit Notice
Real Estate
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About Us
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Home page
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Events
Events
News
Narrandera’s Australia Day festivities reviewed
News
St Brendan’s Debutante Ball debs presented
News
Hot rods and Narrandera – its become a tradition
Easter Rod Run 2026
News
Here come the Rods
Easter Rod Run 2026
News
Narrandera Rod Run Profile – Jim Wolstencroft
Easter Rod Run 2026
News
Thunder from down under – a ‘58 Belvedere with a Gen 3 Hemi heart
Easter Rod Run 2026
Events
What's on around Narrandera
Events coming in shire this month and beyond.
Events
Volunteers clean up the heart of Narrandera
Clean up Australia Day is important to people who want to maintain the town's beauty
Read more
Top stories
1.
Landslide victory for Farley
2.
Grongy Pub – it’s an institution
3.
Tribute sign honours dedicated community contributor at Narrandera Showground
4.
Barellan Working Clydesdales book
5.
Riverina’s Red and Blue Beetles good for farmers