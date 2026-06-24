An investigation is underway after the death of two drivers in a crash on the state’s Riverina on Monday afternoon.

About 4pm (Monday 22 June), emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway, Euroley, about 25km northwest of Narrandera, after reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District arrived to find two vehicles had collided head-on.

Two occupants died at the scene and three others are currently being treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the crash commenced.

The roadway was closed while emergency services remained on-site and there were diversions in place at Sturt Highway and Kidman Way, Darlington Point and Sturt Highway and Innisvale Road, Darlington Point.

For the latest traffic updates, go to livetraffic.com.

As enquiries into the crash continue, anyone with dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000. Information is managed on a confidential basis. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.