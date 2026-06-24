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Narrandera Pro Rodeo Club saw the election of a new executive board and appointment of new committee members at its annual meeting.
A special highlight of the evening was the presentation of life memberships to John Foster, Jack Teasdale and Ken Limbrick (absent).
These awards recognise decades of dedication, hard work and service to the rodeo. They were thanked for the incredible contribution each of them have made over the years.
The executive committee for 2026/2027 is:
President: Alarna Vrieling
Senior vice-president: ‘Blue’ Absolom
Junior vice-president: Corey Heath
Treasurer: Bronwen Rees
Secretary: Joyleen Hutchins
Assistant secretary: Evelyn Kylstra
Sponsorship co-ordinators: Alarna Vrieling, Bernie Hayllar, Blue Absolom
Events co-ordinator: Melanie Drysdale
Canteen co-ordinator: Karen Eurell
Raffle co-ordinator: Neta Close