Narrandera Pro Rodeo Club saw the election of a new executive board and appointment of new committee members at its annual meeting.

A special highlight of the evening was the presentation of life memberships to John Foster, Jack Teasdale and Ken Limbrick (absent).

These awards recognise decades of dedication, hard work and service to the rodeo. They were thanked for the incredible contribution each of them have made over the years.

The executive committee for 2026/2027 is:

President: Alarna Vrieling

Senior vice-president: ‘Blue’ Absolom

Junior vice-president: Corey Heath

Treasurer: Bronwen Rees

Secretary: Joyleen Hutchins

Assistant secretary: Evelyn Kylstra

Sponsorship co-ordinators: Alarna Vrieling, Bernie Hayllar, Blue Absolom

Events co-ordinator: Melanie Drysdale

Canteen co-ordinator: Karen Eurell

Raffle co-ordinator: Neta Close