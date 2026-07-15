Regional and remote communities across NSW are set to benefit from a major boost in access to government services, with the full fleet of new Service NSW Mobile Service Centres hitting the road in July.

Four tough new four-wheel-drive single-cab utes will replace the existing Mobile Service Centres, which have reached their end of life after covering more than one million kilometres since 2019.

The new fleet will be modified with ‘branch in a box’ technology – a customer service terminal which can be removed from the vehicle and continue to operate independently – helping ensure continuity of service even if the vehicle has broken down or is undergoing repairs.

The four-wheel drive capability will also make it easier for the Mobile Service Centres to be deployed to communities impacted by natural disasters, where staff play a critical role in the delivery of financial support grants and recovery efforts.

Communities can access all the same services available in a Service Centre, including more than 1,300 NSW Government transactions such as vehicle and driving transactions, applying for a Seniors Card or Working With Children Check as well as accessing support for cost-of-living initiatives.

Mobile Service Centres will continue their existing 9-week circuits, visiting more than 148 regional and remote communities across NSW which are typically more than 30 minutes’ drive from the nearest Service Centre.

This includes the “Kangaroo Bus” Mobile Service Centre which visits more than 40 Aboriginal communities and includes Aboriginal Outreach officers from Revenue NSW, NSW Births, Deaths and Marriages and a business specialist from the Business Bureau to help provide tailored and culturally sensitive advice and support

Minister for Customer Services and Digital Government, Jihad Dib said:

“Service NSW Mobile Service Centres play a critical role in providing services to regional and remote communities who might otherwise need to travel hundreds of kilometres to their nearest Service Centre, helping save them time and money.”

“This tough new fleet of vehicles with ‘branch in a box’ technology means less downtime for repairs and a more flexible and reliable service offering for the community.”

“Rain, hail or shine the Mobile Service Centres will be out on the road ensuring everyone in the state has access to the services they need.”