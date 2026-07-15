The NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is gearing up for its annual Gone Fishing Weekend later this year.

The Gone Fishing Weekend events can take place on either Saturday 17 October or Sunday 18 October.

The DPIRD is offering Gone Fishing Weekend fishing packages to support fishing clubs and fishing organisations to conduct their own event to promote and celebrate fishing.

Applications will close on 11 August.

Successful applicants will receive a Gone Fishing Weekend fishing package which includes rod and reel sets, goodie bags and giveaways, circle hooks, fish measuring rulers and recreational fishing information and resources, to help deliver a fantastic community fishing event. This is a great opportunity to showcase your club, engage with your local community, and introduce more people to the fun of fishing.

Whether you’re a seasoned fisher or just starting out, Gone Fishing Day is the perfect opportunity for everyone to come together and celebrate a shared passion for fishing at a local waterway.

For more information on eligibility requirements and to apply, visit https://www.dpird.nsw.gov.au/fishing/recreational/resources/go-fishing-nsw Gone Fishing Day is supported with funding from the Recreational Fishing Trusts, as part of the Fish for Life - building a healthy fishing future initiative.