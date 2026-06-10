Narrandera Shire Council has recently experienced an increase in reports of roaming dogs throughout the local government area.

Council is reminding all dog owners of their responsibilities under the Companion Animals Act 1998 to ensure their dogs are properly contained on their property and prevented from escaping.

Dog owners must ensure that:

• Dogs are securely confined to their property at all times.

• Dogs are microchipped by the required age.

• Dogs are lifetime registered on the NSW Pet Registry.

• Property fencing and gates are maintained to prevent dogs from roaming.

• Dogs are under effective control when in public places.

Roaming dogs can create safety risks for residents, motorists, livestock, wildlife and other animals. They may also cause nuisance through barking, chasing, intimidation or attacks.

Council Rangers will continue to actively investigate reports of roaming dogs. Where breaches are identified, Council may take enforcement action, including:

• Issuing Penalty Infringement Notices (fines)

• Seizing and impounding roaming dogs

• Recovering impounding and release fees from owners

• Taking further action where repeated offences occur

Council encourages all residents to check their fences, gates and containment measures to ensure their pets remain safely on their property.

Responsible pet ownership helps keep our community safe and ensures the welfare of our animals.

For further information regarding your responsibilities as a dog owner, please contact Narrandera Shire Council's Compliance Team.