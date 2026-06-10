Paddle Steamer “Wagga Wagga” was the last of the Murrumbidgee River paddle steamers.

It spent 40 years servicing the waterways between Mildura and Wagga Wagga carting timber, wool and provisions.

On 5 November 1905, the Wagga Wagga left her moorings at 10am, complete with brass band, and returned at 6pm.

The day was fine, and with a good river, the 150 people on board enjoyed the trip. The proceeds of the day, totalling seven pounds 10 shillings were generously donated by Messrs. Roach and Co. to the Wagga District Hospital.

In 1918 it sprang a leak and was run aground on a sandbar at Narrandera and was left to rot.

A viewing platform and informational signage have been installed to provide the best views of the wreck.

It was primarily owned by the Roach family (operating as James Roach and Co.), a group of sawmillers based in Narrandera.

Later in its operational life, the vessel was also owned by Risby & Co., another timber milling firm in Narrandera.

Built in 1877, this historic vessel spent about 40 years servicing the waterways between Wagga Wagga and Mildura before it was abandoned at Narrandera in the Murrumbidgee River.

The remains of the wreck are only visible when water levels in the river are very low.