Dan McCarthy will be hoping Black Adam and apprentice jockey Alice Kennedy can repeat their brave efforts from 2025 in Saturday's time-honoured Chemsave Narrandera LW Peacock Memorial Cup.

The feature race on the program has a proud history and, while it is now run as a 1200m Benchmark 50 Handicap, Black Adam will be looking to write his own chapter in the race’s history for the Wangaratta trainer.

“It was a fantastic win last year,” McCarthy told Country Punter.

“Alice had to assess whether to go forward or back, and leaders had been winning all day.

“He half missed the start and was slow into stride, but she pressed forward and he never came up for air. He was tough right to the line and it was a terrific effort.”

Kennedy, who partnered the five-year-old Super One gelding to victory last year, is back in the saddle and, after being allotted a mammoth 65.5kg, her three-kilogram claim will prove invaluable.

“He’s had a spell and we’ve given him two jump-outs; one on the synthetic and one on the course proper,” McCarthy said.

“They were both impressive and he galloped this morning and worked well. He’s ready to go for Saturday.

“Alice has won a couple of times on him and the three-kilogram claim will be important because he's got a big weight. He’s earned it though, and I think he’s in the right grade.”

McCarthy, a regular supporter of Narrandera Race Club, has four runners entered on Saturday's program.

Tocumwal Cup winner The Cuban will carry 64.5kg in the Bendigo Community Bank Benchmark 50 Handicap (1400m), while Inspiring (59kg) and Postwar (59kg) have been nominated for the Griffith City Volkswagen and Narrandera Signs Maiden Plate (1000m).

“The plan is to take all of them,” McCarthy said.

“We have The Cuban and a couple of maidens and, when I saw this program, I said I wanted to bring three or four runners across.

“It’s a good track and the little chute at the 1000 metres is a good start. They fly down and around the corner, and you do need the right horses because some handle it and some don’t.

“Of the horses we’ve nominated, we think they can all handle it and run well.”

While Saturday’s LW Peacock Memorial meeting is McCarthy’s immediate focus, the Wangaratta trainer also has ambitions of targeting the Bendigo Community Bank Narrandera Cup (1600m) with The Shaper.

With a spot in the $3 million Big Dance and $750,000 Little Dance on the line, McCarthy will be hoping for a big result, and readers can stay tuned for more on that story next week.

For those attending Saturday’s meeting, gates open at 11am for a six-race Sky 2 program.

Patrons can enjoy full bar and canteen facilities, bookmakers, TAB services, a coffee van and a $500 members’ draw.

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