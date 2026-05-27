Former Narrandera resident Jordan Bryon (pictured) has won an award at the BAFTA Television Craft Awards in the category Photography: Factual for his work on Our Land: Israel’s Other War.

The film follows life in the occupied West Bank over several months, offering rare access to both Israeli settlers and Palestinian communities, and documenting the growing tensions around land, displacement, and control.

In his acceptance speech, Bryon described his approach to cinematography as capturing “the soul of a place and a people,” defined by “beauty occupied by brutality” and “dignity that resists humiliation.”

He also warned that recent developments are “not the peak… this is a warning,” adding that without accountability “the West Bank is going to look like Gaza.”

He ended by addressing “the magnificent misfits,” calling on those who feel outside or overlooked to move forward anyway, to carry that difference with confidence, and to turn it into something real.

Jordan Bryon is a BAFTA and Emmy-winning filmmaker from Australia, known for capturing raw and intimate stories from some of the world’s most difficult-to-access communities - among them, Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, hardline settlers in the West Bank, former ISIS members in Bosnia, and imprisoned sex offenders in Australia.

His work has appeared on Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, The New York Times, Channel 4, ARTE, PBS, and Discovery Channel, and has screened at leading international festivals including IDFA, Tribeca, Sheffield and many more.

Jordan lived in Afghanistan for seven years, telling intimate, character-driven stories from lives behind the front lines. During the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021, he was one of only six foreign journalists who remained in Kabul, gaining rare access to a Taliban unit to co-direct and shoot The Martyrs Were Lucky (The New York Times), a psychological portrait of a young fighter.

During the same period, he co-directed Transition (Apple TV/Amazon Prime), a documentary examining personal and political transformation amid Afghanistan’s seismic shifts.

His other director/cinematographer credits include Children of the Taliban (Channel 4, 2x BAFTA, two RTS craft awards and Edinburgh TV Award winner, Peabody and Grierson nominee), Rehab Hell (ARTE, 8M views on YouTube), Battle Dogs (Discovery Channel), Brave (Great Big Story/CNN, Emmy winner), Escape From Afghanistan (Dateline, Human Rights Press Award, Walkley runner-up), and Our Land: Israel’s Other War (ITV Exposure), offering rare access to radical Israeli settlers and the Palestinians resisting displacement.

Looking for creative ways to tell stories in conflict zones, he transformed The Honest Poet - a film about a truck driver and poet searching for hope across Afghanistan - into a short magical realism documentary. He was brought in during post to restructure The Last Ambassador, rewriting the film and shaping the cut that was then invited to premiere at CPH:DOX.

As a cinematographer, Jordan has filmed for a range of documentaries including Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Netflix), In Her Hands (Netflix, four awards, four nominations), America and the Taliban (PBS Frontline), Free to Run (The North Face), and The El Masri Case (ARTE, AJB Doc Audience Award), a deep investigation into the CIA’s extraordinary rendition of a German citizen.

His cinematography - often undertaken in high-risk, volatile environments - is marked by a uniquely intimate and deeply human approach.

Jordan has made films in Afghanistan, Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, Serbia, Hungary, Uganda, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, India, France, Germany, Austria, and Japan. He continues to travel the world and create work that bridges the personal and political, offering audiences access to stories that challenge, complicate, and humanize the world around us.