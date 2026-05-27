Independent Member for Murray Helen Dalton has asked to meet with WIN TV bosses, including WIN CEO Andrew Lancaster, to discuss the shock decision to dump all Network 10 shows in key regional areas including Griffith.

WIN also plans from July 1 to stop all programming of Network 10 programs in the Riverland and Mt Gambier regions of South Australia.

Ms Dalton said: “WIN tried this already in July 2025 when they attempted to kick Channel 7 off the WIN network. It beggars belief that they are now trying the same thing with Network 10 programming.

“The people of rural and regional Australia are sick and tired of being treated like this on so many critical issues.

“Free-to-air TV should be available to every Australian - regardless of where they live.”

The cuts to programming will mean viewers in the Murray electorate can no longer watch shows on Channel 10, 10 Drama, 10 Comedy or Nickelodeon.

“Once again, rural Australia is getting shortchanged by the free-to-air TV industry,” Ms Dalton said.

“Rather than valuing us, WIN has decided that axing services to rural Australia is an easy way to save money.

“Many rural Australians value these programs and for WIN to try and slip these cuts through in the coming months is just not on. That’s why I have written to Andrew Lancaster and the WIN TV bosses to ask to meet so we can work through this current situation.”

Ms Dalton has also written to the Federal Communications Minister, Anika Wells, to ask her to urgently intervene in the matter and is liaising with Senator Deborah O'Neill and Senator Bridget McKenzie, Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development and Leader of The Nationals in the Senate.

“Minister Wells has a responsibility to ensure there is equity when it comes to free-to-air television in rural Australia,” Ms Dalton said. “The Minister needs to work with WIN and 10 to ensure that regional viewers are not disadvantaged.”

“We must not allow viewers in rural and regional Australia to be treated like second class citizens.