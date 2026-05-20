Morna Knight has been one of Narrandera’s most recognisable faces for decades and lives a full and busy life in the local community.

Born just after the Great Depression, she has been a National Party stalwart, loyal church volunteer, piano teacher and CWA and Leeton Eisteddfod committee member all while raising a family and providing the groundwork for her husband’s air taxi service.

At age 92, Morna is still driving, socialising and cleaning and preparing floral arrangements for St Mel’s Catholic parish.

Her husband, pilot Don Knight, died when his plane crashed into a paddock near Coolamon while transporting passengers from Wagga to Longreach in 1995.

Narrandera Airport was later named in his honour. In the aftermath, Morna picked up the pieces – managing her property alone while continuing her deep involvement in the community.

She used to teach music in West Wyalong and sometimes took flights from Temora to get there with Don as her pilot.

Her first school was a tiny, one-teacher school near Temora, called Sunnymead.

She recalled buying a house with two bedrooms and a sleepout in William Street in Narrandera for $3000 in 1964.

Morna was on the National Party central council for several years and used to work with former Member for Riverina Noel Hicks a lot. She said he had integrity and so did politicians Tim Fischer and Kay Hull.

Morna spends her days volunteering, going out to lunch with her friends.

“I get a lot of satisfaction out of volunteering and have met so many people through it,” she said.

“I still read a lot. I get every edition of the Narrandera Argus, The Irrigator and The Spectator.

Her aim when she turns 100 is “to be alive, with a bottle of bubbles – and to still have my marbles.”