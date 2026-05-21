A huge thank you to Landcare for delivering the “A Good Place” program.

Over the four sessions, students will have the opportunity to head out on Country, learn new skills and knowledge, and build meaningful connections along the way.

The program encourages teamwork, positive interactions, and provided a supportive environment where everyone could learn, grow, and connect with both nature and each other.

Students visited the sandhills of Narrandera with Wiradjuri Elder Aunty Bonita who told us stories from her childhood, we got to touch possum skins and kangaroo skins while learning what they were used for.