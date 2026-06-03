The NSW SES Narrandera Unit held its Open Day on 24 May, providing a great opportunity to showcase to family, friends and community who it is and what it is capable of doing.

Organisers sincerely thanked the members of the Narrandera Unit, along with the other emergency service representatives who attended on the day.

These included:

• Narrandera VRA Rescue Squad

• NSW Police Service

• Gillenbah RFS

• Paynters Siding RFS

• Fire and Rescue NSW Station 400 Narrandera

• NSW SES Southern Zone Staff

A special thank you was extended to Narrandera Mayor Neville Kschenka, who made an appearance on the day and presented a Certificate of Appreciation on behalf of Narrandera Shire Council.

Several members of the unit were recognised with Certificates of Appreciation:

• Lachlan Sewell

• Kylie McIntosh

• Brody Whiteman

The unit also celebrated new appointment rankings for the Acting Deputy Unit Commander positions, awarded to:

• Brody Whiteman

• Kylie McIntosh

Additionally, the Unit Commander Debbie Hobbs received the NSW Premier’s Flood Emergency Citation for her contribution during the 2022-2023 NSW Flood Emergency Response.

Commander Hobbs extended congratulations to everyone recognised and thanked all who attended and supported the day.

Correction: A photo that was put in the Argus for Anzac Day, where four emergency services were in the one photo was not just VRA. It was the Narrandera VRA Rescue Squad, NSW SES Narrandera Unit and a representative of NSW Rural Fire Service.