The LGNSW Rural and Regional Summit in Sydney brought local government councils together to explore issues shaping regional NSW, with focus on health, water security, special rate variations and strengthening community resilience in the face of ongoing drought.

Narrandera Shire Council’s Community Transport Service was used as a case study. Residents of the Narrandera and Leeton Shires use this facility which is funded through the Commonwealth Home Support Programs and Community Transport Program (Transport For NSW) and supported by both Councils.

In discussions about water security, NSW Shadow Minister for Water, Steph Cooke MP, highlighted the need for infrastructure in many towns in NSW and specifically mentioned Boorowa and Narrandera.

She brought a sample of water from Narrandera to reinforce her call for more funding in this space.

Mayor Neville Kschenka thanked her for her ongoing advocacy for Narrandera’s treatment plant funding and also reminded those present that water buy backs would affect not only this region, but the whole of Australia, as it produces food and fibre and wealth for the nation.

Narrandera general manager Tim Coote and the mayor joined the Sturt Highway Taskforce Team to meet with the Minister for Transport NSW, the Hon Jenny Aitchison to request upgrades to intersections on the Sturt Highway affected by the transport of materials in the renewable energy zones.

The general manager flagged the need to upgrade Old Wagga Road, which is now being used for the transport of renewable energy materials.

Concerns were raised from the floor about the cost of living for students and travel costs in country areas.

In discussion around skilled migration, mayor Kschenka asked if it included doctors, and the response was that this was mainly a Federal issue.

Darcy Byrne, president of LGNSW, and mayor of Inner West Council, acknowledged the disparity between city and rural councils when it came to the funding of roads, and that most rural councils had thousands of kilometres of roads to maintain compared to city councils that had a few hundred.

Rate pegging, which has been in place since 1977, was not working and as a result 165 SRV’s have been approved so far, he said.

Water infrastructure and safe and secure water were issues in many councils across the state, and there was a shortfall of $1b dollars in funding.

A forum was conducted to discuss LGNSW’s six-point action plan to address the rural and regional healthcare crisis.

1. Strengthen the regional health workforce The NSW Government must establish a Regional Health Workforce Investment Package, with $440 million over four years, to address systemic workforce shortages across general practice, specialist care, allied health and particularly mental health services, regional and remote NSW.

2. A GP guarantee In a country as wealthy as ours, it is unacceptable that in parts of rural, regional and remote NSW accessing a GP is nearly impossible. A GP guarantee is needed, requiring targeted investment in regional training pathways and recruitment and retention incentives,

LGNSW calls for a $200 million investment over four years to expand regional GP training, support recruitment in hard-to-fill locations, and ensure consistent access to primary care in under-serviced communities.

3. Reimburse councils for filling the health gaps The NSW Government must establish a rural, regional and remote health reimbursement scheme to compensate councils for costs incurred in supporting access to local healthcare. LGNSW calls for a $20 million program over four years to reimburse councils that are forced to redirect funding from core infrastructure and community services to support access to local healthcare.

4. Fund patient transport as core health infrastructure the NSW government must recognise patient transport as core health infrastructure. LGNSW calls for a $150 million investment over four years to provide sustainable funding for community transport services and integrated health and transport planning to improve access to care across rural, regional and remote NSW.

5. Safe, local maternity care The NSW Government must reverse the decline in rural birthing services and restore safe, local maternity care. This requires targeted investment of $120 million over four years to protect and rebuild rural birthing units and expand midwife led continuity of care and culturally safe maternity models, including for Aboriginal women and communities.

6. Invest in community-based aged care and aging in place the NSW government needs to work with the Commonwealth to establish a Rural and Regional Aged Care Transition Fund, with $250 million over four years, to:

• Expand council-delivered supports for aging in-place, including in-home care and community-based services in under-serviced regions

• Support transitional care models that reduce hospital discharge blockages

• Enable faster delivery of residential aged care infrastructure in high-need communities.

Speakers included Dr Joe McGirr MP who raised concerns about primary health care in the regions, including dwindling maternity services, and the cost of locums which is now costing $270m per annum.