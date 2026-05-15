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Friday, 15.05.2026
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People and Lifestyle

People and Lifestyle

Counsellor named woman of the year

Counsellor named woman of the year
Counsellor named woman of the year
People and Lifestyle

Actress who grew up in Narrandera passes away

Actress who grew up in Narrandera passes away
Actress who grew up in Narrandera passes away
People and Lifestyle

There's more to St Patrick than first thought

People with Irish heritage keen to celebrate national day of pride, wherever they live
There's more to St Patrick than first thought
There's more to St Patrick than first thought
Community

Narrandera’s own Dame Marie Bashir passes away

Narrandera born Dame Marie was a ‘lady who possessed dedication, warmth, compassion and grace’
Narrandera’s own Dame Marie Bashir passes away
Narrandera’s own Dame Marie Bashir passes away
Community

Australia Day celebrations across Narrandera Shire

Festivities began with a community breakfast in Marie Bashir Park
Australia Day celebrations across Narrandera Shire
Australia Day celebrations across Narrandera Shire
Community

Gardener 100 years young

Happy Birthday Betty
Gardener 100 years young
Gardener 100 years young
News

Recognition for shutterbugs

Best photographers awarded
Recognition for shutterbugs
Recognition for shutterbugs
News

Meet Narrandera Shire’s Australia Day 2026 Ambassador

Youngest Australian swimmer selected to compete at the 2015 IPC Swimming World Championships
Meet Narrandera Shire’s Australia Day 2026 Ambassador
Meet Narrandera Shire’s Australia Day 2026 Ambassador
Top stories
1.

Landslide victory for Farley

2.

Grongy Pub – it’s an institution

3.

Tribute sign honours dedicated community contributor at Narrandera Showground

4.

Barellan Working Clydesdales book

5.

Riverina’s Red and Blue Beetles good for farmers