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Friday, 15.05.2026
News
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Events
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Regional
Rural
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People and Lifestyle
People and Lifestyle
People and Lifestyle
Counsellor named woman of the year
People and Lifestyle
Actress who grew up in Narrandera passes away
People and Lifestyle
There's more to St Patrick than first thought
People with Irish heritage keen to celebrate national day of pride, wherever they live
Community
Narrandera’s own Dame Marie Bashir passes away
Narrandera born Dame Marie was a ‘lady who possessed dedication, warmth, compassion and grace’
Community
Australia Day celebrations across Narrandera Shire
Festivities began with a community breakfast in Marie Bashir Park
Community
Gardener 100 years young
Happy Birthday Betty
News
Recognition for shutterbugs
Best photographers awarded
News
Meet Narrandera Shire’s Australia Day 2026 Ambassador
Youngest Australian swimmer selected to compete at the 2015 IPC Swimming World Championships
Read more
Top stories
1.
Landslide victory for Farley
2.
Grongy Pub – it’s an institution
3.
Tribute sign honours dedicated community contributor at Narrandera Showground
4.
Barellan Working Clydesdales book
5.
Riverina’s Red and Blue Beetles good for farmers