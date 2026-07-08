It’s the end of an era for the Narrandera Imperial Eagles’ Football Netball Club (Eagles) senior team as the club farewells senior coach Mark “Curl” Carroll.

Last week, Carroll told the club of his intentions to step down as senior coach at the end of the 2026 season.

In a statement, the club sincerely thanked Carroll for his efforts over the past three years as the Eagles’ senior coach.

“His professionalism, dedication and passion have made a lasting impact and he leaves the club in a stronger position than when he arrived,” the club stated.

“Throughout his time at Narrandera, Curl placed a major emphasis on developing our young talent and was always willing to work alongside our other coaches, sharing his knowledge and supporting the growth of our future footballers.

“His commitment to the club as a whole has been greatly appreciated.

“On behalf of everyone at the Narrandera Football/Netball Club, we thank Curl for his outstanding contribution and wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”

With the loss of Carroll, the club will now start the process of appointing its next senior football coach for the 2027 season and beyond.