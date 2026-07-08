A Wagga Wagga businessman and former Narrandera resident has told a court that his suite of businesses was so busy he cannot recall the details of a $30,000 payment relating to the employment of a Chinese national.

Alan Lee Eldridge gave evidence in the trial of former state parliamentarian Daryl Maguire in the NSW District Court last Wednesday, saying he understood the money was a training fee for taking on the accounting graduate in 2014.

“It was wealthy people who wanted professional development, and they were willing to pay,” he said.

Maguire, 67, has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to commit an offence over his involvement in the alleged fraudulent visa scheme between January 2013 and August 2015, whilst he was the member for Wagga Wagga.

The court heard Eldridge served as the general manager of Wagga Wagga City Council after the time period the trial is examining.

He told the court that in 2014 he was involved in an accountancy practice, a forensic business analysis firm, and real estate businesses, so the $30,000 payment was not outstanding.

“Our businesses were doing 1500 transactions a day, every day,” he said.

In regard to the $30,000 payment, he told the court he could not recall what was received.

“I know it was treated correctly in the accounts,” Eldridge said.

Crown prosecutor Sean Flood SC has previously told the court Maguire is accused of working with associate Maggie Wang, also known as Maggie Logan, and migration agent Monica Hao on the scheme, and his role was to introduce businesses to the initiative.

Maguire’s barrister Ian McLachlan has told the court his client’s role did not involve him lodging any paperwork with the Commonwealth.

The court heard Eldridge travelled to China with Maguire in 2014 and met with him on at least two occasions at the NSW Parliament.

It also heard the pair swapped multiple text messages and had numerous phone calls during the year, but Eldridge told the court it was difficult to recall any of the detail surrounding the correspondence.

Under cross-examination, Eldridge told the court he could not recall visas being discussed in meetings he had with Ms Wang.

Eldridge is one of six Wagga business owners who have given evidence so far in the estimated five-week trial.

Peter James Wood, director and manager of Wagga Wagga-based Creative Business Furniture and Joinery, told the court he received a phone call in 2013 from Maguire – who he had known for about 30 years – about employing a Chinese national on a visa.

He said he spoke to Ms Wang about the arrangement.

“She said we’d be paid $30,000,” he told the court.

Wood also detailed a habit he had formed regarding filling out documentation requiring his signature.

“I always sign in black pen, always have and always will,” he said.

The court heard paperwork relating to the visa did not align with that.

“It’s not in black … I didn’t sign it,” he said.

Wood also told the court he was paid the $30,000 after flying to Sydney to meet with Ms Wang.

“They gave me $30,000 in an envelope … cash.”

Wood said never met the visa applicant he had agreed to employ, and after confirming the person was not coming, was told to “just keep” the money he had been paid.

Timothy John Howe was a contract caterer at Wagga’s RSL Club and told the court in 2013 he attended a meeting at Sydney Airport with Ms Wang regarding potentially employing a chef through the visa initiative.

He told the court the suggested applicant was not suitably qualified and did not speak English.

“He wasn’t a chef. All he did was wash up in a pizza shop,” Howe said.

“I was told his father would pay his wages into my bank account [and] if immigration turn up, tell them he’s got a day off or on holiday.”

Howe said he was paid $1000 in cash for attending the meeting.

Meanwhile, Cottontail Wines owner Gerry McCormick told the court he was introduced to Ms Wang at a function held by Mr Maguire in Wagga in 2012.

He told the court while Ms Wang was his main contact for information about taking on a visa applicant, she would “get his [Mr Maguire’s] opinion”.

“I thought that she deferred to Daryl and he was the boss.”

The trial continues.