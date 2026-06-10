The Rotary Club of Narrandera is proud to promote the upcoming production of ‘The Buccaneers Bounty’.

X marks the spot for a night of incredible local entertainment and pirate-themed fun at the iconic Plaza Theatre in Narrandera on Saturday 20 June.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm sharp start to the family-friendly event full of treasure, laughs and stunning performances.

Narrandera Rotarians have organised for this production to come to Narrandera with support from Kooringal Rotary, Coolamon, Eastern Riverina Arts, The Wild Vine and Triple A.