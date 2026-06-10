St Joseph’s School Narrandera held its Primary Athletics Carnival at Henry Mathieson Oval recently, followed by the Infants Athletics Carnival at school.

There were numerous outstanding achievements, plus a huge shoutout was given to Narrandera Little Athletics and the parent volunteers, especially Nikki Vidler and Fran Macdonald.

A huge congratulations to those students who were awarded age champion for their age group and to the Athletics Carnival winners Tenison House.

Results:

Junior Boys Age Champion: Lewis Irons

Junior Girls Age Champion: Thea Brett Prior

11 Years Boys Age Champion: Digby Smith

11 Years Girls Age Champion: Torah Moran

Senior Boys Age Champion: Cooper Mimmo

Senior Girls Age Champion: Hadley Coelli

Junior Boys Runner-Up: Haynes Meredith

Junior Girls Runner-Up: Jean Slattery

11 Years Boys Runner-Up: Damon Engelbert

11 Years Girls Runner-Up: Joan Jobit

Senior Boys Runners-Up: Joe Irons and Luca Quinn

Senior Girls Runner-Up: Emily Macdonald and Scarlett Light