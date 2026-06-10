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St Joseph’s School Narrandera held its Primary Athletics Carnival at Henry Mathieson Oval recently, followed by the Infants Athletics Carnival at school.
There were numerous outstanding achievements, plus a huge shoutout was given to Narrandera Little Athletics and the parent volunteers, especially Nikki Vidler and Fran Macdonald.
A huge congratulations to those students who were awarded age champion for their age group and to the Athletics Carnival winners Tenison House.
Results:
Junior Boys Age Champion: Lewis Irons
Junior Girls Age Champion: Thea Brett Prior
11 Years Boys Age Champion: Digby Smith
11 Years Girls Age Champion: Torah Moran
Senior Boys Age Champion: Cooper Mimmo
Senior Girls Age Champion: Hadley Coelli
Junior Boys Runner-Up: Haynes Meredith
Junior Girls Runner-Up: Jean Slattery
11 Years Boys Runner-Up: Damon Engelbert
11 Years Girls Runner-Up: Joan Jobit
Senior Boys Runners-Up: Joe Irons and Luca Quinn
Senior Girls Runner-Up: Emily Macdonald and Scarlett Light