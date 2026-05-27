The Coolamon Hotel Redevelopment took home the President’s Prize award in the National Trus (NSW) Heritage Awards.

The project was commended not only for its restoration of a prominent building but the positive impact it had on the local community.

The ceremony was presented by author and presenter Sarah Macdonald and speakers included keynote speaker, visionary engineer, Jillian Kilby; Sally Barnes, Chair of the Heritage Council; National Trust (NSW) CEO Debbie Mills; National Trust (NSW) President Bruce Pettman and Awards Jury Chair Matthew Devine.

Judges who joined Matthew Devine on the panel for 2026 included: Barrina South, David Burdon, Ingrid Mather, Julie Baird, Stirling Smith, Tamsin McIntosh, and the 2025 Young Achiever award recipient Steven Barry.

The National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards is a signature event of the Australian Heritage Festival, coordinated annually by the National Trust.

The NSW government through Heritage NSW is principal sponsor of the Australian Heritage Festival and the National Trust Heritage Awards.

Remarkable heritage conservation projects and the people who brought them to life were celebrated today at the National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards – the state’s largest annual celebration of excellence in the conservation of Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage.

Twenty winners were recognised across nine project categories, four individual awards, a special President’s Prize, the highly sought-after Judges’ Choice Award and the People’s Choice Award.

“We’re always impressed by the level of talent and passion on display across the state,” said Debbie Mills, Chief Executive Officer of the National Trust (NSW).

“This year’s winners stretch from Byron Bay to the Far South Coast and out to Coolamon in the Riverina; an impressive breadth of projects that set the standard for heritage conservation across NSW’s diverse regions.”